A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka taking over the job vacancy with the Houston Rockets. The organization decided to part ways with Stephen Silas last week following a disappointing campaign, and it now looks like Udoka is primed to take over for 2023-24.

NBA insider Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports that Udoka is now taking one step closer to being appointed as the Rockets’ new head coach:

“The Houston Rockets will interview Ime Udoka for the franchise’s head coaching job on Wednesday, sources tell @TheAthletic. Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics prior to the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” Iko wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rockets are looking forward to a big year next season as their young core continues to develop. They are also hoping to land the No. 1 overall pick for the 2023 NBA Draft in order to secure the services of Victor Wembanyama. If they succeed in doing so, then Houston can be a very dangerous side next season.

At this point, it appears that the Rockets are serious in their pursuit of Udoka. Before getting himself suspended for the entire season by the Celtics (and eventually being fired) for having an illicit affair with a female employee, Udoka did great things in Boston. In just his first year at the helm, the 45-year-old led Jayson Tatum and Co. all the way to the NBA Finals. The Rockets don’t expect Udoka to achieve these same heights immediately, but should he land the gig, then this should make Houston a more formidable side next season.