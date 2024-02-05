An interesting hypothetical on Mikal Bridges

The Houston Rockets reportedly have been interested in acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets recently. Although it seems that the Nets are unwilling to move Bridges, and want to build around him instead, Zach Lowe speculated that Brooklyn could get all of its picks back from the initial James Harden trade if they do end up negotiating a deal with the Rockets.

“In theory, and the NBA doesn't live in theory. An offer in which the Nets get all their picks back and swaps back is very very valuable to them and might be actually worth Mikal Bridges, who's a very good player, has not made the next leap this season that I think the Nets hoped he would make,” Zach Lowe said, via The Lowe Post. “Nor has Cam Johnson by the way, and so the KD trade return doesn't look as pretty as it did a year ago, I actually think they did great in that trade, I still think that to get all the Phoenix Suns draft assets. If you want to pursue a player of that caliber, you need other players that he wants to play with on your team and they don't have Mikal Bridges, maybe they re-sign Nick Claxton, like I'm not sure that's enough.”

Regardless, the Nets are left in an interesting spot when it comes to the post-KD era. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are nice young pieces, but it remains to be seen whether they can be built around to make a championship team. The Rockets would like to add Bridges to help them contend now, despite being under .500. It seems like a longshot, but it is an interesting hypothetical.