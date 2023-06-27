James Harden's links to the Houston Rockets in what would be a sensational reunion seem to have died down a bit of late. Harden seems intent on remaining with the Philadelphia 76ers — at the right price, of course — while for their part, the Rockets might also be looking elsewhere in terms of their top NBA free agency targets.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Houston has now turned their attention to Toronto Rapots star Fred VanVleet as well as Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies as potential additions in free agency:

I guess the James Harden reunion was always a long shot. Perhaps the Rockets are now seeking more realistic targets. Nevertheless, neither VanVleet nor Brooks will come for cheap. Moreover, Houston will also need to fend off other interested parties for the services of these two studs, which obviously includes their current teams in the Raptors and the Grizzlies, respectively.

Fred VanVleet is clearly the big catch here, with the former All-Star potentially stepping in as the Rockets' cornerstone star alongside its young and very promising core. There is no shortage of interest in FVV in NBA free agency, though, so Houston will need to step up their chase if they're serious about recruiting the 29-year-old veteran.

As for Dillon Brooks, the enigmatic forward brings a lot of grit and toughness to the table for Houston. This could be an area where the Rockets can improve on, and given all the intangibles Brooks has in his arsenal, Brooks does seem to be a good fit in Houston's current roster.