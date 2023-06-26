The Philadelphia 76ers have started to gain traction in retaining James Harden in free agency, but the Houston Rockets aren't completely out of the race yet.

The guard has a decision to make shortly on his $35.6 million player option for next season and if he does turn it down, that means Harden becomes a free agent. And although the Rockets are seemingly in a rebuild and don't give him the chance to immediately contend for a title, there's a belief Houston could reunite with their former franchise star because of the big contract that can be offered.

Via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“But even beyond the vast contrast between the state of each franchise — an established Eastern Conference power vs. the rebuilding Rockets — it’s the leverage game that makes this all so compelling. Each team, it has seemed at times, views the other as nothing more than a pawn whose main role is to help Harden get the biggest and best deal possible. Only Harden and his inner circle truly know which way he is leaning, but a source close to him reconfirmed that the Rockets remain a serious possibility. And yes, as you may have wondered, that’s still the case with Houston deciding to add guard Amen Thompson out of the Overtime Elite program with the fourth pick (they added forward Cam Whitmore out of Villanova at No. 20 as well).”

The Rockets evidently remain close to Harden's heart and we have to realize there is one reason he's even considering a return: Because The Beard would be the number one option, something that hasn't happened in Philly with Joel Embiid leading the charge. Sure, Harden has thrived at times with the reigning MVP, but he clearly wants the ball in his hands more. While it probably won't even result in a playoff appearance, Harden gets the opportunity to have a bigger role under Ime Udoka.

It's going to be very interesting to see what his decision is.