By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers own the longest winning streak in the NBA right now. But even their current on-court success hasn’t stemmed the tide on James Harden-Houston Rockets rumors running rampant.

While Harden’s alleged infatuation with a Rockets reunion is coming to light just recently, it has apparently loomed large over the Sixers and several league personnel since the offseason. This comes via a report from Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer:

“Harden’s apparent interest in rejoining the Rockets resurfaced among league personnel during his contract negotiations with Philadelphia this offseason. Some league executives wondered if that outcome was a real bogeyman for Harden’s services while he weighed opting into his preexisting 2022-23 contract term with the Sixers.”

James Harden took a steep discount to sign a two-year deal with the Sixers, pushing his player option for one more season. So far, it’s looked to be worth it with a deeper supporting cast surrounding the team’s stars.

However, it’s unclear whether actually winning with Joel Embiid and the Sixers heightens his chances of re-signing in Philly or actually pushes him closer to returning to the Rockets. Completing his career with a championship ring leaves him free to pursue comfort over competitiveness, something he clearly has in Houston should he return. Falling short this postseason with legitimate progress in maybe reaching the Eastern Conference Finals or even the NBA Finals could maybe stoke the flames further for him to push forth with the Sixers.

It’s safe to say that Sixers fans won’t be vilifying James Harden if departs as long as he plays a key role in a championship run. Anything short of that and things could get dicey.