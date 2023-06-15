One would assume it is difficult to draw considerable attention for anyone who shares a locker room with Victor Wembanyama. Apparently, not so much for his Metropolitans 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly. The Utah Jazz are looking at the French wing with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, according to insider Marc Stein's Substack.

Kevin O'Connor followed his lead and slotted him as such in The Ringer's Mock Draft. Once believed to be a late first-round selection, the 18-year-old's superb athleticism and high upside are catapulting him up boards.

Coulibaly has not made a big imprint offensively in the LNB Pro A with just five points in 18 minutes per game. However, a team building for the future like Utah can overlook all of his rough edges in favor of tantalizing physical gifts. A ringing endorsement from Wembanyama does not hurt either. He has flashed enough potential to cause a stir in multiple front office war rooms.

Jazz general manager Danny Ainge figures to be an extremely busy man ahead of the NBA Draft on June 22. Fans should keep in mind the success he found with the Boston Celtics' big haul of picks. The core of their 2022 NBA Finals team came from the Ainge tenure. He will now try to work the same magic in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz already surprised some people this past season by staying in the NBA Play-In picture almost the whole way. A big draft night could have this franchise staying well ahead of schedule. Bilal Coulibaly is only part one of their plan. They have two other first-rounders (No. 16 and 28) that Stein believes they will attempt to use to acquire Baylor guard Keyonte George.

Whatever they decide, it seems the organization has every intention of stealing the show in a week's time.