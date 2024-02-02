The former Sixth Man of the Year could provide extra scoring punch off the bench.

The Utah Jazz are in a complicated situation ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline. The expectations weren't high for the Jazz this season, but their recent success in January has propelled them back to relevancy. This has led to questions about whether they should sell or buy at this year's deadline. Lately, however, some Jazz veterans have popped up in trade rumors, including guard Jordan Clarkson.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Clarkson is generating a lot of buzz around the league with just a week to go before the trade deadline. He adds that the Filipino-American guard could be worth a first-round pick or some second-rounders in today's market.

“For Clarkson, there are teams willing to offer a first-round pick and some second-round value for his services,” Siegel noted. “The Jazz currently have a logjam of talent in their backcourt with Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, and rookie Keyonte George. Always known for his scoring abilities, Clarkson would be an immediate upgrade to any team's bench unit.”

On the season, he is averaging 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. However, his efficiency is the lowest it's been for his career. He is shooting just 41.9 percent shooting from the field. At 29.6 percent from three, this is also the first time in his career that he is shooting below 30 percent from long distance.

Nonetheless, shooting struggles aside, Clarkson is a former Sixth Man of the Year who could be of value to teams looking for a scoring spark off the bench. In his 10th NBA season, the 6-foot-3 guard has remained a productive player who can both call his own number and create for his teammates.