The Boston Celtics seem resolute in not trading either Jaylen Brown or Derrick White this offseason, despite the expected dip with Jayson Tatum sidelined due to injury. But the Utah Jazz are reportedly still trying to change their mind.

Over the past few days, the Celtics have traded away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, both of whom are set to make more than $30 million next season and are, in Porzingis's case, a high injury risk, and in Holiday's case, in his mid-30s with three years left on his deal.

The same worries do not exist for Brown or White, two of Boston's three best players. Although there could be reservations about the price they each carry — Brown is entering Year 2 of a five-year, $285.4 million extension, and White begins a four-year, $118 million deal this year — neither has turned 31 yet, both have played at least 63 games a season for the last four years, and they continue to be highly effective players, particularly for a perennially championship-contending team like the Celtics.

And yet, teams, and the Jazz, in particular, appear intent on really making Boston say no to trading Brown, in particular.

“The Utah Jazz, who are spearheaded by former Celtics executives Danny Ainge and his son, Austin Ainge, made an aggressive push in the last couple of days for 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, multiple league sources told ClutchPoints,” Brett Siegel wrote. “It was speculated that this trade proposal revolved around the fifth pick in the draft and multiple contributing talents in the final years of their contracts, which would provide immediate cap relief to Boston in 2026 to build around Jayson Tatum.”

Despite the interest, Siegel reported that the Celtics are still not “actively shopping either player to the highest bidder, and there still aren't any indications that Boston wants to trade them.”

Boston, which won the NBA championship a year ago and was often predicted to repeat this year, is expected to take a step back in light of Tatum's injury, which will likely preclude him from returning to action at any point during the 2025-26 season or playoffs. Without the five-time All-NBA selection and in the wake of the team being sold, the Celtics appear to be ready to utilize next season as a light reset of their cap sheet and roster construction.