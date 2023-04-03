The Portland Trail Blazers may have traded for Jerami Grant this past offseason in hopes of him serving as a long-term staple alongside superstar Damian Lillard, but recent speculation suggests that the club may have their work cut out for them in their presumed efforts of re-signing him.

While the current idea is that general manager Joe Cronin will look to bring back the 29-year-old forward, already there are four other teams who, in theory, could prove to have a serious interest in his services this summer, as per Dana Gauruder of Hoops Rumors.

“The Trail Blazers may try to re-sign Jerami Grant regardless of whether they pursue a teardown, considering they gave up a future first-round pick for him, Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype opines,” Gauruder wrote regarding Jerami Grant’s impending free agency.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“However, they’ll have competition. Cap space teams like the Rockets and Pacers could be in the market for a versatile veteran forward like Grant, Gozlan writes. The Thunder could also look to add a veteran presence to their improving team and a reunion with the Pistons, who traded Grant to the Blazers last summer, isn’t out of the question.”

Earlier in the year, Jerami Grant was offered and subsequently rejected an extension offer with a worth of $112 million to stay with the Blazers for four more years. Though he noted that he really enjoys playing in Portland, the forward could see a much more lucrative offer for his services this coming summer.

Throughout his first season with the franchise, Grant has posted impressive averages of 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and just shy of a block per game whilst shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40.1% from distance.