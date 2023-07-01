The Miami Heat have been listed as a potential suitor for Damian Lillard ever since the 2022-23 season came to an end. Lillard recently made a trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers, and he reportedly wants to go to Miami. Jimmy Butler apparently shares Lillard's interest in teaming up together. Butler reportedly told the Heat that Lillard is his No. 1 outside target, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

Lillard isn't necessarily guaranteed to go to the Heat. Teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets remain possible suitors. Given Lillard's reported trade desire though, it seems like the Heat are in the driver's seat. Miami should be able to land him in a deal if they offer enough value in a trade return.

Tyler Herro is likely to be included in a trade. Unless Miami wants to trade Bam Adebayo, Herro will headline any trade package. Miami will then likely need to trade players such as Duncan Robinson and/or Kyle Lowry along with picks. It won't be easy, but the Heat will try to find a way to complete a deal.

Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard with Heat

Jimmy Butler and Damian Lillard playing alongside one another in Miami would be intriguing to say the least. With Bam Adebayo also on the roster, the Heat would have a big three. After making an NBA Finals run this past season, they would instantly become legitimate contenders once again.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Damian Lillard and the Heat as they are made available.