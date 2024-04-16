The Jontay Porter-gambling situation still has some uncertainty. However, a crucial update surfaced on Tuesday, via Chase Howell of the Action Network.
“Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter owned and operated a VIP account at FanDuel in Colorado that wagered millions of dollars in total from 2021 to 2023, multiple sources with direct knowledge told the Action Network,” Howell wrote.
According to Howell, one of the sources said FanDuel did not accept any basketball-related bets from Porter. The Action Network's sources also stated that Porter's betting activity on FanDuel stopped before he landed a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors.
The entire situation is not a good look for Jontay Porter. However, if these sources' information is completely accurate, then Porter did not place any wagers on college basketball or the NBA with FanDuel, which is a major update.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently said that Porter was accused of the “cardinal sin.”
“I have an enormous range of discipline available to me,” Silver said. “But it's a cardinal sin what he's accused of in the NBA. The ultimate, extreme option I have is to ban him from the game. That's the level of authority I have here because there's nothing more serious around this league when it comes to gambling and betting on our games with direct player involvement. The investigation is ongoing, but the consequences could be very severe.”
Jontay Porter's NBA future
It is not certain what the future will hold for Porter in the NBA. Silver said the consequences of his actions “could be very severe.” In the end, those consequences will ultimately be determined by the final results of the investigation.
Porter's brother, Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., recently addressed the allegations against Jontay.
“Not necessarily anything I want to say. I mean, I know what you guys know,” Michael Porter Jr. said on March 28, via Rachel Strand of ClutchPoints. “I know Jontay loves the game of basketball. You know, he's really excited to play. He's been really excited to play with the Raptors. I know just as much as you guys know at this point… I've known my brother my whole life, I know what type of dude he is.
“And I know he's excited to play basketball and I highly doubt he would do anything to put that in jeopardy.”
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Jontay Porter-gambling situation as they are made available.