The Sacramento Kings, previously considered a strong suitor for Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson, have not engaged in active trade discussions for weeks, according to Marc Stein’s latest report on The Stein Line. League sources indicate that while the Kings have been linked to Johnson in trade rumors, they currently do not see a clear pathway to acquiring the 28-year-old forward.

Stein’s report highlights the stalled nature of the Kings' pursuit, contrasting earlier speculation about Sacramento's aggressive interest in Johnson. At this juncture, sources suggest the team has shifted focus, exploring other trade options as the February 6 deadline approaches.

This update follows a report by Jake Fischer over the weekend, which shed light on Brooklyn's approach to recent trade negotiations. The Nets, who previously traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors and Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers in December, have shown less urgency in moving Johnson. Those earlier trades netted Brooklyn six future second-round picks, bolstering their draft capital.

Nets' high asking price stalls Kings' interest in Cameron Johnson trade

In Johnson’s case, however, the Nets have reportedly set a high asking price. Sources indicate that Brooklyn seeks a package including two future first-round picks and a young player in return for the sharpshooting forward. This steep demand has likely cooled interest from multiple teams, including Sacramento.

The Kings are currently 22-20 and sit eighth in the Western Conference, fueled by an impressive 9-1 record over their last 10 games. While their recent form has generated optimism, their interest in Johnson appears to have waned as they explore alternative moves to strengthen their roster.

Johnson, currently enjoying a career-best season, is averaging 19.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.9% from three-point range. His ability to stretch the floor and provide defensive versatility makes him a valuable asset for any team looking to contend. Despite this, Brooklyn’s high valuation has made a trade less likely in the immediate future.

As the trade deadline draws closer, the Kings’ pursuit of Johnson remains dormant, opening the door for other teams to emerge as more serious contenders for the versatile forward. For now, the Nets are holding on to Johnson, maintaining their stance on his significant asking price.