Cam Johnson has been a hot commodity on the trade market, and there have been several teams linked to him. The Sacramento Kings are one of those teams, and they may be the favorites in acquiring him, according to Marc Stein.

“While the Pacers remain a team to monitor for Johnson, sources said, Sacramento continues to be mentioned as a potential suitor for Brooklyn's in-demand marksman as well,” Stein wrote.

“One Western Conference executive insisted this week that the Kings might have the best shot at Johnson … if Brooklyn indeed proves willing to trade him,” Stein continued. “The executive told me that the likely framework of a future first-round pick packaged with the contracts of Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles is regarded by some as the benchmark to beat to try to convince the Nets to surrender Johnson in the next 19 days.”

The Nets have probably gotten all types of trade offers for the Johnson, but the Kings may have the best offer. Johnson is one of the better three-point shooters in the league, and the Kings adding him will help them a lot. The Kings have been winning more games as of late as well, and he'll help them win even more with his skillset.

The other teams that have inquired about Johnson are the Pacers and the Orlando Magic, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The Magic are in need of someone who can space the floor alongside their stars Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. The team is shooting the worst percentage from three in the league, and adding Johnson would be one of the best moves they could make.

For the Pacers, they've been in trade discussions with the Nets about Johnson, and he would be a nice addition to their team, as they've gotten in a groove over the past few weeks.