After 13 seasons with the Golden State Warriors and four championships, Klay Thompson is departing the franchise and the sides will work through sign-and-trade options, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Klay Thompson is going to have discussions with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. It will be worth monitoring which of the four teams Thompson ends up with in a sign-and-trade.

The Lakers, Clippers and Mavericks present opportunities for Thompson to compete against the Warriors in the Western Conference, and those would be interesting games. The 76ers are an intriguing option with their pursuit of Paul George as well.

While Thompson did decline last season with the Warriors and the frustrations were well-documented, he still brings solid shooting and championship experience to any team. It was not a pretty ending with the Warriors, as the two sides were unable to come to a solution on a contract to keep him in Golden State long-term.

It is interesting that the Orlando Magic were not listed as a team that Thompson is talking to, as that is a team that many expect to be aggressive in free agency. Ultimately, Thompson will in all likelihood be going to one of the four teams listed by Wojnarowski instead of the Magic.

How does Klay Thompson fit these four teams?

As mentioned before, Thompson brings championship experience and shooting, despite other aspects of his game declining this past season. It would be interesting to see him in any of these four destinations.

The Mavericks made a great run in the playoffs this past season, and with the attention that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving draw from defenses, Thompson would get a lot of open looks in that offense. Not to mention what PJ Washington brings as well. Dallas is trying to add more to help Doncic get his first title, and Thompson could be a good choice.

The Lakers are an interesting fit, as the thought has always been that if you surround LeBron James with shooters, you will be in good shape. James is in the later stages of his career, and it has been reported that he will leave money on the table to help the Lakers add reinforcements. The Lakers would not be viewed as a top contender, but maybe Thompson would help them move up in the Western Conference pecking order a bit.

The Clippers are in an interesting spot with the uncertainty surrounding Paul George, as well as the possibility of DeMar DeRozan joining the team in a sign-and-trade as well. Thompson would join a team that has Kawhi Leonard and James Harden at least, with the possibility of another player.

Lastly, the 76ers are intriguing as well, as George is a key factor in that destination as well. If it is possible for the 76ers to land George and Thompson to help out Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, that is a team that could make a deep run in the Eastern Conference. But that might be tough salary cap wise.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see where Thompson ends up.