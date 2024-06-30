It's the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors. Barring a last-minute 180, four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson will be leaving the only franchise he has ever known in free agency. There have been no real contract talks between the Warriors and Thompson, and The Athletic's Tim Kawakami even said Saturday “some cordial goodbyes have been shared between Klay and high-ranking members of the Warriors’ organization.”

With Thompson on his way out, there has been a lot of buzz about his next destination. And as Thompson seeks out a new home, NBA insider Marc Stein says Golden State is “amenable to participating in a sign-and-trade to help Thompson land with his next team despite the heightened frostiness between the parties.”

It's not clear if Thompson will definitely need a Warriors sign-and-trade to get to where he wants to go, but it's the likeliest scenario.

Klay Thompson free agency destinations

Stein first reported the Mavericks possibility a few days ago, and he continues to bang that drum as the two parties have mutual interest. In fact, Stein even suggests “some in Lakerland” believe Dallas is the favorite to sign Klay Thompson.

The Los Angeles Lakers are viewed as the other likeliest destination for the Warriors star, but there could be other options depending on how free agency shakes out. The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic have also been mentioned as possible Thompson destinations, though both of those teams are in on Paul George and are focusing on him and other targets with their cap space for now. The Denver Nuggets have also been mentioned as a possibility with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaving, while the Los Angeles Clippers could also be a suitor depending on what happens with George.

Thompson would need a sign-and-trade to get to the Mavericks, but Stein says it's not clear just what that would look like yet. Dallas dumping Tim Hardaway Jr. on the Detroit Pistons helped create the needed flexibility to make a “competitive three-year offer” to Thompson. Maxi Kleber is natural salary filler to use in a sign-and-trade, with youngster Josh Green also a notable possibility. Draft capital could be involved as well.

Dallas appears to be prioritizing the Thompson pursuit over Derrick Jones Jr., though they would like to bring back Jones as well. Signing Thompson and re-signing Jones is said to be the Mavericks' “A scenario” in free agency. Stein mentions Naji Marshall as a possible target if Jones goes elsewhere.

As for the Lakers, Saturday brought news that LeBron James could take less on his next contract in order to facilitate a key mid-level exception signing, with Thompson a reported option. However, that mid-level exception is only worth $12.859 million for next season, and it's unclear if Thompson if willing to take that kind of pay cut.

If he's not but still wants to go to Los Angeles, a sign-and-trade with the Warriors would have to be worked out. While Austin Reaves isn't going anywhere, the Lakers do have other mid-sized contracts that could be used to match salaries, such as D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Whatever the case, Klay Thompson is on his way out of Golden State, but the Dubs are willing to work with him in order to get him what he wants and to get something in return so they don't just lose a franchise legend for nothing.