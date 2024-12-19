The New York Knicks hold a 16-10 record as of this story's writing. New York is in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks want to make a deep postseason run, so they may look to make an upgrade or two via trades.

There are also players on the Knicks roster already emerging as trade candidates. Mitchell Robinson is dealing with an injury at the moment, but he was previously mentioned in trade rumors. A recent report suggests that Knicks center Jericho Sims could be a “trade candidate,” according to NBA insider Jake Fischer's sources, via The Stein Line.

Sims, 26, is currently in his fourth NBA season. He has spent his entire career with the Knicks, something that seemingly could change based on Fischer's latest report.

Sims' current 12.5 minutes per outing is the lowest mark of his career. He is averaging 1.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during that span. In all reality, Sims has yet to truly receive enough playing time in the NBA to make a significant impact. The most minutes per game he has averaged is 15.6, which he recorded during the 2022-23 campaign.

A change may be best for Jericho Sims at this point in his career. The Knicks could end up making him available for a possible trade. Sims should draw interest given his intriguing ceiling and considering the fact that he is still only 26 years old. At the very least, Sims could make an impact as a backup center for a team.

Perhaps, if he finds the right situation, Sims may even start at some point down the road. The chances of anything like that coming to fruition with the Knicks are slim, though.

A potential Sims trade from the Knicks will be another scenario to keep an eye on as NBA rumors continue to swirl around the league.