Will the Nets and Knicks give the Cavs a valuable offer before Donovan Mitchell hits NBA Free Agency next year?

NBA Free Agency does not kick in until the end of next season. But, a lot of speculations have been going around regarding Donovan Mitchell's status with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Teams are looking to see if the Cavs are able to give him something before he chooses to opt-out and test the waters. However, destination spots might be a lock and they all reside in the Atlantic Division. The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets may want to keep tabs on him.

It looks like Donovan Mitchell wants a piece of that Empire State of Mind. Apparently, he wants to test out NBA Free Agency and see if the Knicks and Nets give him something of value, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

It will depend on what culture the current Cavs player desires but both of them look like promising teams. The Knicks are just pieces away from a title-contending status. They have a star duo of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. RJ Barrett's growth into stardom is also slowly coming to fruition if he chooses to join them.

The Nets, on the other hand, are slowly getting their pace back after their Big Three debacle. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are leading the way with promising young pieces around them. Jacque Vaughn would surely welcome the current Cavs bucket-getter in his system rather than remain his enemy on the court.

A lot of this is still speculation. But, it does look likely that the Cavs might let this generational talent slip away if they do not get postseason success soon.