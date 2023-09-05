Expectations are never higher for any sports organization than those placed upon New York franchises. The New York Knicks have felt this pressure from the media and their fans through the years, which has led to a ton of questions about the futures of those leading this organization.

However, since he became the head coach of the franchise in 2020, Tom Thibodeau has led the Knicks to the postseason twice, including an appearance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals this past season for the first time since 2013. The 47 wins New York won this past year are the most this team has had in a decade and now, the Knicks are preparing for the 2023-24 season as real threats in the East.

It's not crazy to believe that this organization can go on another run late in the season and in the playoffs, especially given the added depth they have acquired. Josh Hart ended up being a huge trade deadline pickup for this team last year and the Knicks recently signed Donte DiVincenzo this offseason as a secondary contributor in their backcourt. New York has everything they need to continue growing and they may not be done adding to their roster just yet.

Taj Gibson and Ryan Arcidiacono are two veteran players that have spent time with the Knicks and Thibodeau through the years, which is why the team could once again consider bringing one of them back. According to SNY's Ian Begley, both Gibson and Arcidiacono will get consideration for the team's final roster spot if they are looking for a locker room presence to round out their squad for the upcoming season.

As things stand right now at the beginning of September, a total of 14 players occupy roster spots. DaQuan Jeffries and Isaiah Roby both have non-guaranteed contracts and the Knicks have also signed four different players to training camp deals.

Signing either Gibson or Arcidiacono to minimum contracts would fit New York's current financial situation and it wouldn't be a bad thing to bring in either player. Spending three seasons with the Knicks prior to this past year, Gibson has a long-standing relationship with Thibodeau dating back to their days with the Chicago Bulls.

As for Arcidiacono, he spent the 2021-22 season in New York and played in 11 games with the team last year before he was traded in the deal that brought Hart to town. His relationships with Jalen Brunson, DiVincenzo and Hart is what makes him an intriguing option with the final roster spot, as all four players attended and played at Villanova before entering the NBA.

With their entire core returning, the Knicks will once again be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference. It was not too long ago that this organization was finishing near the bottom of the league's standings and contending for the top pick in the draft. Now, the only thing New York is contending for is a spot in the NBA Finals.