On Wednesday morning, the Milwaukee Bucks made a big NBA trade deadline decision by shipping off Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for a package centered around Kyle Kuzma, as initially reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. Middleton had been struggling since returning to the lineup this season, and Kuzma gives the Bucks a dynamic scorer who can give an extra punch to an offense that sometimes becomes stagnant.

The Bucks may not be done adding talent at this year's trade deadline, and after the trade was made, Kuzma made a selfless decision to help them out in that department.

“To help Milwaukee build out their roster now and in the future, Kyle Kuzma is reducing a portion of the trade bonus in his contract, sources tell ESPN,” reported Bobby Marks of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. “The reduced trade bonus allows Milwaukee to remain below the second apron.”

Other areas of need for the Bucks include depth at the center position as well as potentially at the backup point guard spot.

A big trade for the Bucks

Kyle Kuzma had been putting up empty stats as part of the league's worst team in the Washington Wizards, but he remained a talented scorer, one who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the NBA championship in 2020.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton had been on a steady downward course for the Bucks over the last few seasons dating back to his incredible run to help guide them to the 2021 championship. Injuries, aging, and a general reduction in explosiveness contributed to Middleton's dropoff over the last few seasons, although it wouldn't be a surprise if the Wizards potentially look to flip him to another team that needs additional scoring before the trade deadline on Thursday.

In any case, Kuzma will bring another dimension to the Bucks' offense, which is centered around the supernatural force that is Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as the perimeter scoring punch of Damian Lillard.

It's unclear as of yet when Kuzma will make his debut with the team. The Bucks' next game is on Wednesday evening on the road vs the Charlotte Hornets.