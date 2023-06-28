The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of work to do during the 2023 NBA offseason. The biggest decision they face, though, revolves around whether or not they will be re-signing star point guard Kyrie Irving. The Mavs pulled off a blockbuster deal for Irving at the trade deadline last season, but ended up collapsing down the stretch, and missed the Play-In Tournament entirely.

Given how the Mavs season panned out, it was fair to wonder what their strategy would be this offseason with Irving set to potentially leave them in free agency. But Dallas has been aggressive in their quest to keep Irving in town, and it sounds like their efforts to re-sign the talented guard are close to paying off.

The “full expectation” is Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the Mavericks once free agency begins, per @wojespn: – Legitimate places Kyrie would even consider leaving Dallas for are “extremely limited, perhaps almost nil.” – Money aspect won’t be an issue for Irving’s new deal… pic.twitter.com/lmqT8C0cME — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 28, 2023

Given how much of a wild card Irving is, you can't officially say he's sticking with the Mavericks until he puts pen to paper. But as of right now, it seems like a near certainty that he will be returning to Dallas on a long-term deal. There don't appear to be many other legitimate suitors for Irving, and even if there were, he seems to be committed to sticking with the Mavs.

This is great news for the Mavs, as keeping Irving around was priority number one entering the offseason. Of course, the work doesn't stop with Irving, because as we saw last season, his addition wasn't enough to lead Dallas to victories. A deal still needs to be finalized here, but it's looking increasingly likely that Irving will be sticking around with the Mavericks for the next few years.