Love him or hate him, what cannot be denied about Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving is that he's a pretty savvy individual. Now that he's about to enter NBA free agency, there's once again a lot of buzz surrounding his future, which in turn virtually guarantees that he's going to get the best deal out there money-wise. You can't say that the enigmatic point guard took no part in generating all this noise, especially considering how Irving was — almost methodically — spotted in two Los Angeles Lakers games during their recent NBA Playoffs run.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Kyrie Irving's potential move to Hollywood to reunite with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. The Lakers seem to be somewhat open to the possibility considering how D'Angelo Russell was so inconsistent throughout the postseason.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, however, has provided some insight on a potential sign-and-trade arrangement between Kyrie Irving, the Mavs, and the Lakers. According to the renowned league reporter, the Mavs “have so far signaled little willingness to entertain a possible sign-and-trade for Irving with the Lakers, sources said.”

This does not bode well for the Lakers' chances of landing Irving this summer and potentially forming a new-look Big 3 of LeBron, Kyrie, and Anthony Davis. Then again, for LA fans that would prefer to steer clear of all the drama that Irving brings with him wherever he goes, this development could potentially present itself as good news.