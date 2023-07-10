Rob Pelinka confirmed Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to “add an additional center” to back up Anthony Davis, and apparently, they already have some key targets in mind.

The Lakers were able to address their guard depth by bringing back the likes of Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell, as well as signing Gabe Vincent in free agency. They also strengthened the wing position with the return of Rui Hachimura and the additions of Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish. At the center position, however, the only signing they have made so far was former New Orleans Pelicans high-flyer Jaxson Hayes.

Clearly, LA could use more help in that department, especially if they want to lessen the workload on Davis.

Fortunately, the Purple and Gold are working to address that need. In fact, Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo have been mentioned as potential targets for the team, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“Centers Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are in consideration for that 14th roster spot, according to team sources not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Lakers had interest in Dario Saric before he signed with the Golden State Warriors earlier this week, those sources said. Pelinka clarified that Los Angeles is hoping to find a player that is different than Hayes from a skill-set perspective,” Buha wrote in his report.

Christian Wood and Bismack Biyombo are surely going to be interesting additions for LA should the team pursue any one of them. Wood seems to be a good choice considering his offense and rebounding, though Biyombo could be a better complementary piece in terms of skills because of his finishing and rebounding ability, as well as toughness.

For what it's worth, Wood seemed to indicate recently that he's in talks with the Lakers when he made a Kobe Bryant-inspired Twitter gesture, changing his profile background to a photo of him hugging the Black Mamba.

Whatever LA decides to do, getting Wood and Biyombo should only help bolster what is already shaping up to be a title-contending roster.