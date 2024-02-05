Will the Hornets trade Kyle Lowry?

It is possible that the Charlotte Hornets are not the final landing spot for veteran point guard Kyle Lowry in the 2023-24 NBA season. Lowry, who has been traded to the Hornets by the Miami Heat along with a 2027 first-rounder last January in exchange for guard Terry Rozier, has yet to see action for Charlotte, as the team appears to be looking to preserve him before the trade deadline on Thursday.

Among those said to be interested in acquiring Lowry if he ends up getting bought out by the Hornets are the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, according to sources of Marc Stein of The Stein Lein.

“Lowry is projected to have considerable interest on the buyout market if no trade materializes and should he decide to seek a settlement of what’s left of his $29.7 million expiring contract from Charlotte to become a free agent. The 76ers, Lakers and Magic are among the teams known to possess interest in Lowry if he becomes an unrestricted free agent — with Orlando also in the mix as a team that has expressed exploratory trade interest in the former NBA championship-winning point guard as well.”

Lowry is in the last year of his current contract which has him getting paid $29.68 million this season. He is expected to hit the free-agent market by the end of the campaign.

The 37-year-old Lowry is in the twilight of his NBA career and will perhaps be interested in playing for a legitimate title contender if given the chance to choose.

On the season, Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 37 games played.