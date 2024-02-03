Orlando is linked to a pair of veteran point guards.

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Orlando Magic continue to be linked to veteran guards.

The Magic are rumored to be kicking the tires on Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul, according to Matt Moore of Action Network:

“The Magic have been on this track for over a year, looking for long-term help at point guard. They were involved in talks last year for Fred VanVleet before the Raptors held onto him (and subsequently lost him in free agency). Orlando has kicked around every potential option on the board, and the latest interest involves two veterans: Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul, according to sources.

Lowry was traded for Terry Rozier, and the Hornets made it clear from the jump they wanted assets back for the former All-Star in a trade and did not plan to buy him out. That will come to be the tension point. Will Orlando commit assets that make it worth it for the Hornets if the alternative is just buying him out after the deadline, as Lowry has a $29 million expiring contract that will see him become an unrestricted free agent this summer?

(If Lowry is in fact bought out, expect the Philadelphia 76ers to have interest, although that information was prior to Joel Embiid's meniscus injury last weekend.)”

Moore goes on to write why the Magic are possibly able to work a deal with Charlotte:

“For the Magic, they're in a unique position to send assets they are willing to part with if Lowry is content to stay in Orlando. It might provide the Magic with a way to add a veteran while they try to find long-term answers there, even if that answer is ultimately committing money to Markelle Fultz on a big extension.”

Finally, the Magic are also rumored to be considering Chris Paul as the Warriors look to shake things up:

“The other name mentioned is Chris Paul. The Warriors are obviously keen to shuffle the deck chairs on the Titanic that is their season. Details of talks aren't known, but Jonathan Isaac and Moses Moody are players each team has interest in for a potential deal. Whether the Magic and Warriors are willing to trade those players may be an entirely different question.”

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 8.