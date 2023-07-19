When healthy, Anthony Davis provides the Los Angeles Lakers with superstar performances and creates a killer duo with LeBron James. The problem is he hasn’t exactly been healthy over the last couple of seasons. That's led to questions as to whether the Lakers will or should trade Davis, a decision that appears to have an answer.

The Lakers are far more likely to extend Davis, who has two years remaining on his current contract, than trade him, according to Dave McMenamin.

“Anthony Davis in Rob's (Pelinka) estimation is someone that has represented the Lakers really well, citing how he played through his foot injury last year as a major reason why they won a championship in 2020 and he wants to continue to have Anthony Davis as a Laker,” McMenamin said.

Davis is entering his fifth season with the Lakers. LA made the playoffs in three of the first four seasons, winning the NBA championship in 2020. Davis averaged 24.6 points per game with the Lakers to this point.

A big factor in the decision is the fact that there aren’t many duos better than Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Keeping them together, even if it's only for another year or two, is worth it in the Lakers' eyes. It's likely an extension with Davis gets done before training camp.

“Where things stand right now, I expect some sort of an agreement to be reached,” McMenamin said. “A lot of it is one, recognizing that Anthony Davis as a trade chip, there’s no way to replicate the value of what he brings to the court combined with LeBron James when he’s healthy, you just won’t. It’s absolutely impossible.”