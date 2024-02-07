Will they have a one-on-one?

The opening night for Super Bowl 58 has officially wrapped up. Players were doing backflips, calling each other out like it's the WWE, and even answering some hilarious questions. Before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers square off, there were some questions that needed to be answered. One of them was who the best basketball player on Kyle Shanahan's squad is. It may have been Christian McCaffrey but Dre Greenlaw knows that he plays like LeBron James.

You heard that right! Dre Greenlaw oozed with confidence by not only saying that he was the best 49ers player at basketball but that his skills were also comparable to LeBron James, via 49ers on NBCS.

“Who's my NBA comparison? LeBron because I'm the GOAT. I'm the best on the team. Listen, I am the king of the court,” he said.

Greenlaw does acknowledge that he has some competition within the 49ers. Christian McCaffrey apparently can shoot the lights out whenever they play. However, the linebacker posits that he would dominate the running back if they played against each other.

“Christian has got the best shot on the team. One-on-one, I'm going with me. If we're going to sit there and we're going to shoot the ball, I'm going with Christian. But, I am the king of the court,” Greenlaw declared.

This amount of confidence is good heading into Super Bowl 58. The 49ers have to take down the Chiefs and stop Patrick Mahomes from getting another ring. Hopefully, Greenlaw's confidence in his basketball skills translate to the field come Sunday.

Greenlaw's big run with the 49ers

There are a lot of big names in the 49ers system who are capable of being an X-factor. Brock Purdy has arm strength for days, George Kittle can block while also catching passes, Trent Williams prevents the pocket from collapsing, and Christian McCaffrey does not go down while running with the ball. However, Greenlaw has proven to be one of the best assets in the 49ers defense this postseason.

In their game against the Green Bay Packers, forced two huge interceptions from Jordan Love. Greenlaw also recorded eight combined tackles with two of them being assisted. When they faced the Detroit Lions, he also notched seven tackles with four of them being assisted. If he is able to do the same against the Chiefs, their chances of being immortalized in football history are going to get bigger.