The Los Angeles Lakers feel like they're just a few players away from being true contenders in the Western Conference, but the organization hasn't been moving like it in trade talks. Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis stressing the need for help, the Lakers don't seem to be all-in, and it might be because of their own stars on the team, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“The Lakers' recent discussions with teams show little sign of aggression, sources say, and those actions speak to their concern level about their stars at the moment,” Windhorst wrote. “The Lakers have shown a reticence to put their future first-round picks into trades in recent seasons, and there's no indication that position has shifted.

“Moving D'Angelo Russell actually made it more difficult for the Lakers to swing a bigger deal because it removed a large expiring salary from their books. It seems more likely that if a trade does materialize, it will be along the lines of another smaller move like the one they made for Finney-Smith.”

With James almost possibly coming to the end of his career in the next few years, the Lakers may seem reluctant to put all their eggs in one basket for this season, just to sacrifice their future. Davis will continue to be a dominant player for years to come, and those future assets could help him later down the line.

Anthony Davis looking for Lakers to add help

In a sitdown interview with ESPN's Shams Charania, Anthony Davis shared what he thinks the Lakers need to contend for a title this season.

“I think we need another big. I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been the four. Having a big out there, we know it worked. We won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard],” Davis said. “We are (one to two pieces away). I really feel like we are.”

The truth is that the Lakers were at their best when they had a center playing alongside Davis. That's not to say that Davis isn't holding his own at center, but he's able to do way more when he moves to the four. As of now, the Lakers have been in trade rumors with Nikola Vucevic, and he would be a nice option to play with Davis with his ability to space the floor as well.

It'll be interesting to see if the Lakers stand pat before the trade deadline or do they try to go all-in and get a few more pieces to help the team.