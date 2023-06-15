After just one full season with the Philadelphia 76ers, it seems that James Harden might be on the move again this summer. The former league MVP's current deal ends in the offseason, and at this point, there's no guarantee that Harden will sign an extension with the Sixers. If you ask Kendrick Perkins, though, he believes that a sensational move to the Los Angeles Lakers to join LeBron James could be in the works for Harden this summer.

Big Perk recently came out with his bold list of offseason predictions, and there's no denying that the biggest draw on there is his Harden-to-the-Lakers prophecy:

Kendrick Perkins' big list of offseason predictions: Bradley Beal — Celtics

Fred VanVleet — Sixers

Brook Lopez — Bucks

James Harden — Lakers

Draymond Green — Suns Thoughts? 🤔 (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/mgrTnawihh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 14, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

We don't know if Kendrick Perkins has any insider intel on Harden potentially making the biggest headline this summer by joining LeBron in Hollywood. For all we know, this could be Big Perk just throwing an idea out there. It's anything but a typical prediction, though.

Could James Harden be the answer to the Lakers' shortcomings this season? Admittedly, a Big 3 of LeBron, Harden and Anthony Davis would strike fear in the collective heart of the rest of the NBA.

Then again, you also have to question whether or not this is actually feasible. It's no secret that the Lakers are pretty strapped when it comes to their salary cap, so it seems that the only way they can land James Harden is if he's willing to take a significant pay cut. Does James Harden want to win a title that badly? Kendrick Perkins seems to believe so.