The Los Angeles Lakers, who hold the No. 17 pick, basically have three ways to approach the 2023 NBA Draft.

One option is to trade down, a scenario the front office is reportedly considering. A handful of teams — e.g. the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, and Utah Jazz — own multiple late-first-to-early-second rounders and could be interested in moving up.

For the Lakers, the upside to this strategy is two-fold. Their vaunted scouting department has a proven track record of developing talent regardless of draft position. Plus, the Lakers could fill out the back end of the roster with inexpensive youth — all the more valuable once the new CBA kicks in on July 1.

The Lakers can also build a package around the No. 17 pick and the contracts of Malik Beasley ($16.5 million) and/or Mo Bamba ($10.3 million) to acquire a win-now player — a “growing possibility”, per The Athletic. Gary Trent Jr., Buddy Hield, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Royce O'Neale are a few names to watch.

Of course, the Lakers can just take a player at No. 17 (the last first-round pick to play for the Lakers as a rookie was Moritz Wagner in 2019, who was traded after one season). According to the latest intel from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Lakers' are happy to go that route if no deal emerges.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Amid talk that they could look to move this pick to try and bring in an established player, sources say the Los Angeles Lakers are more than comfortable keeping this pick,” writes Siegel in his latest mock draft. “Continuing to add youth when they can is something the Lakers have interest in.”

Siegel has the Lakers selecting sharpshooter Jordan Hawkins from UConn, who he has ranked No. 20 on his Big Board. The 6-5 wing shot 38.8% from 3 on 7.6 attempts per game for the national championship-winning Huskies. The Lakers need reliable, high-volume shooting as much as anything.

In his latest mock, @BrettSiegelNBA has the Lakers taking Jordan Hawkins at No. 17 and Emoni Bates (!) at No. 47. https://t.co/bT26TdBAeb LA could also trade down for multiple picks or package No. 17 w/ Malik Beasley ($16.5M) and Mo Bamba ($10.3M) for a win-now player. pic.twitter.com/oPOj6jvSoy — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) June 19, 2023

The Lakers are in a tricky spot: They want to continue chasing titles as long as LeBron James is under contract — and he's not interested in playing with rookies — but they also have to prepare for life after the King, who turns 39 in December and can decline his 2024-25 player option.