The Magic have seven players listed as out vs. Thunder.

The Orlando Magic, reeling from a 99-96 loss to the Miami Heat, are now bracing for a challenging game against the 26-11 Oklahoma City Thunder. Their situation is complicated by a series of injuries, with several key players sidelined.

Magic's lengthy injury report against Thunder

A key setback for the Magic is the continued absence of Franz Wagner, who is set to miss his fifth consecutive game. Wagner's injury is a significant blow to the team, considering his consistent contributions on both ends of the floor. Additionally, Wendell Carter Jr., who has been limited to just 13 games this season, remains sidelined, further depleting the team's frontcourt options.

Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Joe Ingles and Franz Wagner are all listed as out for the @OrlandoMagic’s road game against the OKC Thunder. Jonathan Isaac no longer has an injury/illness designation. pic.twitter.com/wC0HrlSWeA — Dan Savage (@Dan_Savage) January 13, 2024

Compounding the team's woes, Gary Harris is also out of action. Moreover, Joe Ingles, who showed a strong performance against the Heat with 14 points, six assists and three steals, is unavailable for the upcoming game. Ingles' absence will be felt, especially considering his recent return and the significant impact he had on the team's dynamics.

Adding to these concerns, Markelle Fultz, who had recently returned from a two-month injury hiatus and played in the team's last three games, is another key player who will not be participating in the matchup with the Thunder.

Jonathan Isaac set to return after 10 game absence

On a positive note, Jonathan Isaac is off the injury report and is set to return after missing 10 games. The Magic have shown their faith in Isaac, fully guaranteeing his $17.6 million contract for the remainder of the season. His return, particularly on the defensive end, could be pivotal against the Thunder.

This showdown against the Thunder presents both a significant challenge and an opportunity for the Magic. The return of Isaac and the collective effort of the available players will be key factors in their performance.