The Dallas Mavericks are expected to pursue Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson when free agency opens on Sunday. Interestingly, it seems the renowned sharpshooter also has some interest in the Mavs.

Thompson is set to enter free agency amid his uncertain future with the Warriors. While the Dubs' top brass continue to emphasize that they want to bring back the other half of the Splash Brother, the fact of the matter is they appear to be far off in their negotiations for a new contract. It was even reported previously that both sides had “frozen” their contract talks.

With Thompson seemingly slipping away from the Warriors–a team he helped build a dynasty that eventually won four championships–the Mavericks continue to be mentioned as potential suitors. Earlier, Mavs were said to be “intent on exploring the feasibility of signing Thompson” in free agency after they traded Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons, per NBA Insider Marc Stein.

Now, according to an update from Stein, there is reportedly a “strong mutual interest” between the Mavericks and Thompson in free agency. The veteran NBA insider also noted that the relationship between the Warriors and Thompson is “irretrievable,” which could very well pave the way for the 34-year-old's Golden State exit.

“Amid a growing belief leaguewide that Thompson's relationship with the Golden State Warriors is irretrievable, strong mutual interest between Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks is expected when free agency opens Sunday evening, league sources tell The Stein Line,” Stein reported.

With Tim Hardaway Jr. gone from the Mavericks, Dallas could really use an upgrade to bolster their shooting. Jason Kidd's squad ranked 13th in 3-point shooting during the 2023-24 season, recording a 36.9 percent shooting clip from deep. While that's decent, that number fell off during the NBA Finals when they shot just 31.6 percent from beyond the arc in five games against the Boston Celtics.

It was made clear at that point that the Mavericks need a proven player who can consistently shoot from deep on the biggest stage. Klay Thompson definitely fits that bill. He has been on the biggest stage of the NBA multiple times in his career, and more than that, he has been known to perform. His 2023-24 dip might concern some fans, but it's worth noting that he still shot 38.7 percent from three even in what many consider as a bad shooting year for him.

Thompson is a career 41.3 percent shooter from long range.

Mavericks facing potential threats for Klay Thompson

While the Mavericks seem to be gaining traction in bringing in Klay Thompson, it surely won't be easy considering that other teams will be interested in his services as well. The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have been mentioned as potential suitors for Thompson as well.

Apparently, the Nuggets have “pegged Thompson as a possible replacement” for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should they end up losing the veteran wing in free agency. For those who missed it, KCP declined his player option with Denver and decided to enter the free agent market.

Meanwhile, the Magic are said to be willing to shell out a short-term but big-money deal starting at two years and $50 million to lure Thompson to Orlando. With the team looking for an offensive boost alongside Paolo Banchero, they have identified Thompson as a good fit beside him.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Thompson, but his free agency will certainly be interesting to watch.