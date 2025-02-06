Outside of trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks made more moves on their team by acquiring Caleb Martin from the Philadelphia 76ers. That trade took some time to go through because of Martin's current injury, and they opted against voiding the trade due to his timetable on returning, according to Marc Stein.

“A specific timetable for Caleb Martin's Mavericks debut has not yet been established. League sources say Dallas does not have long-term concern about the right hip sprain that has sidelined Martin but a modification to the original trade was sought after the ex-Sixer's physical,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Mavericks had the option to void the Caleb Martin trade, sources tell The Stein Line, but believe Martin can recover in a matter of weeks and went ahead with the deal with Philadelphia agreed to put in the future second-round pick,” Stein continued.

With the Mavericks believing that Martin could be back in the next few weeks, they decided not to void the trade. Martin is a solid three-and-D player and has had some good moments over the past few years in his career, and he should be able to help the Mavericks when he's back and healthy.

Mavericks filling out roster after Luka Doncic trade

The Mavericks didn't have to make many moves to their roster after trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, and they were able to get some players in return that will be a big help. Anthony Davis was, of course, the big fish in the trade and will help the Mavericks tremendously in the frontcourt, but Max Christie was a good addition as well for what he brings on both sides of the ball.

The Mavericks then went out and traded for Caleb Martin, a guy who has had success shooting from the perimeter and defending.

Though the Mavericks lost Doncic, they gained some depth back, and they should be able to compete at a high level once everybody is on the floor together. Of course, some people are still getting their heads wrapped around one of the biggest trades in NBA history, but it seems like the Lakers and the Mavericks are moving forward with what they have on their team.

Everybody is wondering what the Mavericks will now look like without Doncic and after adding Davis, and there's a chance they'll find out sooner than later.