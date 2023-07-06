After pulling off a sign-and-trade for Grant Williams, the Dallas Mavericks now shift their focus on their other target in Matisse Thybulle.

The Mavs have reportedly given Thybulle an offer sheet worth $33 million for three years, with the 26-year-old wing intending to sign it, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Once Tybulle signs the offer sheet, the Portland Trail Blazers will have two days to match it.

It remains to be seen what the Blazers will do, though they certainly have bigger issues to address after Damian Lillard requested a trade. The situation might play well in the Mavs' favor, though it won't be a surprise if Portland decides to match. After all, Thybulle is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA over the last four seasons, having won two All-NBA Defensive Second Team honors in both 2021 and 2022.

Should the Mavs be able to acquire Thybulle, they would be able to solidify and fix their biggest issue from last season: defense. With both Grant Williams and Matisse Thybulle in the fold and supporting both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, it will be more difficult to go against Dallas.

Sure the team still needs a legitimate starting-caliber center, but with the current roster they are building, the franchise is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for any player who wants to compete in the playoffs and for the title.

For now, fans shouldn't get too excited about Thybulle since there's still the possibility of the Blazers matching. Whatever the case may be, though, the Dallas faithful got to love how active GM Nico Harrison and the front office have been.