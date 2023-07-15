The Dallas Mavericks are still looking for a starting-caliber center, but they reportedly wouldn't mind even if they end up having just Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes to fight for the spot.

According to the latest updates, the Mavs are comfortable with the two anchoring the middle for them. Powell is said to be the favorite to start–perhaps thanks to his familiarity and chemistry with Luka Doncic–though they also have high hopes on Holmes and his potential resurgence with Dallas after struggling in the past two seasons with the Sacramento Kings.

“While Dallas could still trade for a big man, the team is content to enter next season with the centers currently on the roster,” Tim Cato of The Athletic reported.

“If that’s the case, Dwight Powell would be the favorite to retake his starting spot. But multiple team employees have expressed optimism in a rejuvenated Richaun Holmes after the 29-year-old center fell out of the Sacramento Kings' rotation last season. … The thinking, those sources say, is that Holmes only lost his rotation spot after Sacramento’s offense was reimagined around Domantas Sabonis and will fit better into Dallas’ guard-based schemes.”

While the Mavs could really use a dominant big man behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, it's actually interesting to see how Richaun Holmes will thrive alongside the two. When he was a full-time starter back in 2020-23 with the Kings, he actually averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game–and that was when he was the fourth option on the team behind De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes.

Imagine what he can do with a bigger role and more minutes. Of course he will have to beat out Dwight Powell for the starting spot, though it shouldn't be difficult for him if he can recapture his old dominant form.

It remains to be seen what the Mavs end up doing, though there's no denying that the team's current roster is promising.