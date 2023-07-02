The Dallas Mavericks are still far from done in making moves this offseason. They still have plenty of key areas they need to address, including the center spot where they remain relatively thin.

While the Mavs were able to help improve that position by selecting big man Dereck Lively II during the 2023 NBA Draft and trading for Richaun Holmes with the Sacramento Kings, they remain without a definite starting big man for the 2023-24 season. Holmes or the recently brought back Dwight Powell could fill in that role, but Dallas is reportedly hoping to get “clear-cut” starting center alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“As much as it needs a wing defender, Dallas wants to acquire a clear-cut new starting center this summer. Recent trade bids for top choices Clint Capela (Atlanta) and Deandre Ayton (Phoenix) have fallen short and a third potential target — Minnesota's Naz Reid — signed a contract extension at the start of the week without even testing free agency,” Stein wrote on Substack.

“As the roster currently stands, Powell and Richaun Holmes would likely be competing for the starting center spot so Dallas can bring prized rookie Dereck Lively II along slowly.”

It's unknown if the Mavs have a clear target at center right now, though the free agent market isn't really filled with starting quality big men. With that said, Dallas might need to pull off a trade with rebuilding teams to get that frontcourt piece they need.

Free agency is only getting started, though, and so the franchise still has some time to fix the roster and surround Doncic and Irving with the right talents and supporting cast.