Immanuel Quickley's future with the Knicks is up in the air, leading several teams to keep their eye on his trade status

The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2023-24 campaign, although their 12-9 record currently only has them sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. As always, there are an abundance of trade rumors swirling around the Knicks, and it looks like one guy who is drawing a lot of interest yet again is Immanuel Quickley.

Quickley is a spark plug scorer off the bench for New York who is having a decent start to the new campaign (15 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 42.7 FG%) despite the fact he's playing nearly five minutes less per game than last season. After the Knicks failed to extend Quickley to a new deal this past offseason, several teams across the league are keeping an eye on Quickley's trade status in the event New York decides to move on from him before he hits restricted free agency.

“Teams around the league are waiting to see how the Knicks handle Quickley, who will become a restricted free agent in 2024 after the two sides failed to agree to an extension before this season. The Knicks could attach Quickley or Grimes, whose minutes have dissipated amidst recent struggles, to Evan Fournier to bring back a player with a salary in the mid-$20 million range or less.” – Fred Katz, The Athletic

Who could make a move for Immanuel Quickley?

As has been the case in previous seasons, the Knicks have way too much depth on their roster, and are struggling to give all of their top guys the minutes they deserve. Quickley is still playing a lot, and at his typical level of production nonetheless, but it may be best for them to try to get something in return for him while they can instead of potentially losing him in free agency for nothing.

There are quite a few teams that could benefit greatly from the addition of Quickley, with the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic being mentioned among the top initial suitors for the talented young guard. With the two sides reportedly far apart in contract discussions, it may be best for the Knicks to move Quickley while they can, and with a couple of teams lurking, it's looking more likely he could be on the move at some point this season.