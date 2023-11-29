Immanuel Quickley is one of the most popular players on the New York Knicks, but teams are reportedly monitoring whether or not he will become available on the trade market after the two sides failed to agree to an extension before the season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“I think Quickley might be New York's best trade asset besides Jalen Brunson,” an NBA executive said, via Scotto.

The Knicks are currently a team that has a very deep roster, but does not have the superstar talent to make the team a true title contender in the Eastern Conference with teams like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Immanuel Quickley, while a great piece to have, could be what it takes to add that superstar player to New York's roster in a trade.

Scotto also mentioned Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier as potential trade chips. Julius Randle is an established player who has made an All-NBA team before, while Quentin Grimes, like Quickley, is a young player who could be a valuable role player for a contender or a building block for a young team.

Quickley is scheduled to be a restricted free agent next summer, so that means if the Knicks do hold onto him past the trade deadline, other teams will be able to negotiate with him and sign him to an offer sheet, which New York would then have the choice to either match or decline and let Quickley leave.

It will be interesting to see the steps the Knicks try to take to become a true championship contender.