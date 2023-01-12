For months on end, Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner has found his name constantly in trade rumors. However, things changed recently, with the center negotiating a possible contract extension with the Pacers, who are currently in the playoff mix. And as a result, the trade talks have cooled down, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Also, several teams who were previously interested in Turner aren’t as keen anymore.

“The trade chatter surrounding Turner has indeed seemed to cool. For years, the Hornets presented a likely landing spot. But now, Charlotte does not appear very keen on upgrading its roster ahead of the deadline. The interest from Dallas and New Orleans in recent seasons has also dissipated, sources said. And the Lakers seem content waiting for a bigger return for their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks than a potential acquisition of Turner and Hield that was discussed before the season began.”

As Fischer pointed out, Turner’s camp is still discussing a new deal with the Pacers and he could earn a whole lot more if the two parties renegotiate and extend his contract because of the team’s $27 million cap room. He could earn in the ballpark of $37 million across seven years, which is $18 million more than Turner is currently making. Reports indicate that if contract talks come to a halt, the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks are surveying the situation.

Myles Turner is playing a key part in Indiana’s surprising campaign, posting averages of 17 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 37% from deep. Not bad for a big. The 26-year-old is also third in the NBA in swats. It seems to only make sense for the Pacers to keep around one of their most important players, especially when the postseason is realistic at the moment.