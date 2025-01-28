On Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Sacramento Kings are “expected to open up talks” about a potential De'Aaron Fox trade. With the NBA trade deadline right around the corner, it appears that Fox is a legitimate trade candidate. The Houston Rockets, a true 2024-25 contender, and the San Antonio Spurs, a possible 2024-25 contender with a bright future given Victor Wembanyama's presence, could be suitors. However, multiple reports have suggested that the Brooklyn Nets are interested in the Kings star.

“Brooklyn Nets are in play. As one source said ‘they’re one of the options,'” Frank Isola of ESPN wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Charania reported that Fox may already have a target destination. Could the Nets be that destination? It remains to be seen, but Brooklyn is being linked to Fox.

Ian Begley of SNY also reports that the Nets could be a suitor for the guard.

“The Nets, per sources, are among the teams that view De’Aaron Fox as a trade target and have been monitoring the Fox situation in SAC,” Begley wrote on X.

De'Aaron Fox instantly becomes one of the top trade targets ahead of the February 6 deadline. Jimmy Butler's situation with the Miami Heat has received no shortage of attention, but Fox is younger and could lead a team for years to come.

The 27-year-old is averaging 25.2 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc so far in the 2024-25 season. He is also recording 6.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing.

Fox has surprisingly only made one All-Star team in his career. Still, he is one of the better guards in the NBA and he would certainly give the Nets a drastic boost.

Brooklyn is 14-33 this season. The Nets are rebuilding, and Fox would become the superstar that they would build around if a trade were to come to fruition.