Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to get some much-needed help for Damian Lillard. That involves a trade using their third overall pick and Anfernee Simons to snag a star wing. One of the potential targets of the Blazers is Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges. Unfortunately for Portland, that interest seems to be one-sided, per Alex Schiffer’s reporting.

“John and I heard the same thing in Chicago. Those Mikal Bridges/Blazers trade rumors are all talk. Nets aren’t interested.”

John and I heard the same thing in Chicago. Those Mikal Bridges/Blazers trade rumors are all talk. Nets aren't interested. https://t.co/6wuXgi8POe — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) May 20, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Nets acquired Mikal Bridges from the Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade during the deadline. Since his arrival in Brooklyn, Bridges has been on fire The former first-round pick is averaging 26.1 points on nearly the same efficiency from his days in Phoenix. His ability to create for himself while defending the opponent’s best player is extremely valuable.

Bridges’ elite 3-and-D skills make him the perfect trade target for the Blazers. Wing depth has historically been their biggest issue, and Mikal would theoretically solve their spacing and defense problems all in one fell swoop. However, the Nets are hesitant to let Bridges go for the exact same reason. Simons is a good player, but his offensive prowess isn’t enough to overcome his deficiencies on defense.

The third overall pick is also not really enticing for a team with serious playoff aspirations like the Nets. The volatility of draft prospects is usually not welcome when you’re trying to compete seriously. Brooklyn would much rather have a known quantity in Mikal Bridges than a lesser known quantity in Simons and a third overall pick that could either be a draft bust or a solid player.