The Denver Nuggets have not looked like a championship contender since they won the 2023 NBA title, which is why the Nuggets have been in trade rumors in terms of looking to upgrade their roster by the deadline. One name the Nuggets had been linked to is the Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine, but those talks have seeming fizzled out, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com. But with Jimmy Butler's name coming up in trade rumors, Scotto suggests the Nuggets could potentially target him.

Although Miami Heat president Pat Riley explicitly stated that the Heat would not be pursuing a Jimmy Butler trade, the Nuggets are a potential dark horse candidate for his services, as per ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel.

The talks between the Nuggets and the Bulls regarding LaVine hit a snag over the inclusion of Zeke Nnaji in a potential trade. Nnaji is a seldom-used backup center for the Nuggets who would most likely be included in any potential trade. He still has two more seasons left on his contract extension he signed in 2023, along with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

The main centerpiece though in a Nuggets trade for an upgrade at the wing would likely have to include Michael Porter Jr. The team is not actively looking to trade Porter, as per Siegel, but he would certainly have to be moved if the Nuggets pull off a major deal by the deadline.

A potential Butler addition would certainly allow the Nuggets to continue to climb in the Western Conference standings and perhaps emerge again as a title threat. Butler has appeared in 20 games for the Heat his season, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He's been averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 55.2 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.