The Denver Nuggets currently have a 16-11 record and could be looking to make some moves to improve their team. They have been involved in recent trade rumors involving players like De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine, and Jonas Valanciunas. Moves like this won't come easy, and the Nuggets would likely have to trade a big-name player like Michael Porter Jr.

These trade rumors got cold water poured on them after Porter Jr told the media that the Nuggets front office is happy with how he is playing and that they don't intend to trade him.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone also chimed in on the matter, saying the trade rumors are just ‘noise' at this point.

“Yeah, a lot of it is noise. I don't know where it comes from,” said Malone. “You see different things that are out there, and you never want that stuff getting out there. I've talked to Calvin [Booth], and Calvin has a good pulse on all that stuff. Whenever that stuff is happening, he's in touch with the guys and their agents to let them know what is real and what is not real.”

Nuggets not as involved in trade talks as rumors suggest

The Nuggets are only two seasons removed from winning an NBA Championship. Despite this, there have been multiple games during the 2024 season where the Nuggets looked like a shell of their championship-winning squad. Because of this, many have speculated the Nuggets might be looking to make some changes via trade.

Malone isn't a fan of these rumors. On top of shooting down the recent trade talks, he also shared his slight worry about the effect it could have on players.

“As of right now, as we are [26] games into the season, I think there's nothing to that,” said Malone. “That's where you worry about guys worrying about the wrong things. Just focus on what you can control. Go out there and play your game and help this team to the best of your ability. All the other stuff takes care of itself. And I think for years, our group, our front office has done a great job of communicating with players, if there is something, so there's never a surprise, never guys being caught off guard. But that's something I think our front office has done an outstanding job of.”

Don't be surprised if the Nuggets stay relatively quiet before the trade deadline.