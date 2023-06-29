Rumors are that the Los Angeles Lakers will be fairly busy once NBA free agency gets going on Friday. More rumors are now surfacing that the ‘only certainty' for the Lakers throughout the offseason will be their willingness to match any offer sheet for restricted free agent Austin Reaves, reports NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The only ongoing certainty about the Lakers’ offseason, league sources say, can be found in their determination to match any offer sheet for restricted free agent-to-be Austin Reaves. The richest offer Reaves can receive from an external suitor is a four-year deal valued at nearly $100 million. One source with knowledge of the situation labeled it an ‘automatic match.'”

This will be music to the ears of those who want to keep Austin Reaves with the Lakers. Reaves did ball out in the postseason, and whether he deserves a massive contract or not, his play was obviously good enough to warrant the utmost confidence from Los Angeles.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Austin Reaves is the priority, Stein suggests that nothing else will be a foregone conclusion for the Lakers in the meantime. This will make Los Angeles a very intriguing watch come the official start of free agency on Friday; big names like Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, and Bruce Brown have been floated around the Lakers, although any of these rumors having legs looks unlikely.

Thus, it seems a guarantee right now that Reaves will be back with the Lakers. However, given the drama that is the NBA, take it as no surprise if somehow Reaves signs elsewhere after the Lakers fail to match an offer.