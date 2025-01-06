Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cam Johnson continues to be the belle of the ball that is the trade market, with the 28-year-old forward commanding a ton of interest from plenty of teams. Johnson's skillset for his size (6'8″) as well as his relatively affordable contract makes him quite the enticing trade piece, and the Nets appear to be holding out for the highest bid — hoping to receive at least two first-round picks in return.

It's not quite clear if the Nets will be able to receive their desired haul for Johnson, especially when he is currently dealing with a few nagging injuries. Regardless, two other teams with winning aspirations appear to have joined the Johnson trade sweepstakes. As per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers and Memphis Grizzlies are teams that could possibly make a run at the Nets forward.

Stein wrote that the Pacers are a “team to watch” in the trade pursuit of Johnson; Indiana is currently 18-18 on the season, and acquiring Johnson would not only give them an additional scoring punch to help them reclaim the heights their offense reached last season, but they would also be getting some additional positional versatility at the forward spots, which is a bit of weak spot for them.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have been “frequently mentioned” as a Johnson suitor; however, Stein suggested a bit of cynicism on this front, mentioning that “it's unclear how eager the Grizzlies are” to talk to the Nets again after their trade talks for Dorian Finney-Smith broke down.

Whatever the case may be, the Pacers and Grizzlies will greatly benefit from a Johnson trade; but can they pony up the requisite price that it would take for the Nets to trade him away?

Pacers and Grizzlies join the Cam Johnson trade sweepstakes

The Pacers have been thinner than usual on the wings this season amid Aaron Nesmith's injury woes; they are a bit undersized in that department as well, with or without Nesmith. But at the very least, they should have a few first-round picks to dangle. Other than their 2026 first-round pick (protected 1-4 in 2026 and 2027), they own all their first-rounders, which could be of interest to the Nets. Youngster Jarace Walker could also come up in trade talks for Cam Johnson.

For the Grizzlies, they are even richer on the first-round pick department, owning all their future first-rounders. They are also ripe for a consolidation trade, as they seem to have too many solid players compared to available rotation spots.