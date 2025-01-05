The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rolling as of late, undefeated since their NBA Cup finals loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing like a legitimate MVP candidate. The Thunder are currently running away with the number one seed in the Western Conference despite significant injury concerns, including to big man Chet Holmgren.

Still, that isn't stopping Sam Presti and company from looking for ways to expand what is already a very talented roster.

One name that has been frequently brought up on the trade rumor mill is that of Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, and recently, the Thunder were floated by Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick of The Athletic as a potential suitor for the sharpshooter.

“Cameron Johnson is one of the hottest current names on the market. He’d fill a need as an extra shooting wing who could fit in versatile lineup combinations and also makes a reasonable $22.5 million this season (plus $20.5 million and $22.5 million the next two),” the group reported. “But Brooklyn’s price tag has been steep and there are other teams (like the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder) that appear in hotter pursuit.”

Do the Thunder need Cameron Johnson?

If the Thunder have one true weakness, it's their lack of reliable three point shooting around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a problem that manifested in the team's loss to the Dallas Mavericks in last year's postseason as well as their loss to the Bucks in the final round of the in-season tournament.

The team has several players who are capable of heating up, including Aaron Wiggins, who torched the Knicks for 15 points in the fourth quarter on Friday evening. However, the Thunder don't currently have many certified snipers on the roster who defenses have to actively gameplan for.

Cam Johnson would certainly fit that bill. Johnson has been an elite three-point shooter ever since entering the league with the Phoenix Suns and has also turned himself into a reliable if not great perimeter defender, able to use his wingspan to become very switchable on that end of the floor.

He would join a Thunder squad that is already one of the most versatile in the NBA, able to defeat opponents in a variety of ways.

In any case, the Thunder's next game is Sunday vs the Boston Celtics.