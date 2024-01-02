Rival league executives are keeping tabs on the situation.

The Detroit Pistons finally snapped their 28-game losing streak, but things aren't exactly going well in the Motor City.

It's clear that the Pistons have fundamental issues beyond being a young team in the midst of a rebuild. While they have some nice pieces, Detroit needs a shakeup.

But who should the Pistons look to move? The team's recent lottery picks include Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren, while 2021 no. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is the team's best player. Surely Detroit wouldn't look to move Cunningham, or would they?

Several league executives are wondering about the possibility, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel:

“Finally, the Detroit Pistons' massive losing streak is no more. The Pistons' recent losing skid has, however, drawn attention to what this organization is planning to do ahead of the trade deadline. Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic is not expected to be traded in the coming weeks, league sources said.”

Siegel continues, “However, the Pistons have interest in dealing sharpshooter Joe Harris, who has played sparingly this season. The expectation is that the Pistons would receive one or two second-round picks for Harris. There are a handful of league executives also questioning whether or not the Pistons will show a willingness to discuss Cade Cunningham in trade talks. While it appears unlikely, Cunningham could return a slew of assets and would have various team vying for his services. The Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls are a few teams that come to mind that may search for ways to upgrade the talent in their backcourt.”

Whatever the Pistons do, it has to be with the future in mind. The team is currently 3-30 and has a multitude of issues.

The Pistons take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.