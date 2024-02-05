The Timberwolves are eyeing Monte Morris.

The NBA Trade Deadline is a few days away and rumors are starting to circulate more than before. The Detroit Pistons, who had a record losing streak earlier in the season, are viewed as a team willing to sell multiple pieces. One player whose name has come up is Monte Morris, and he is reportedly drawing serious interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the deadline, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

‘On a smaller scale, rival teams continue to be interested in Pistons guard Monté Morris, per league sources. The Timberwolves are one of the teams with the most interest. Minnesota, per league sources, tried to trade for Morris when he was in Washington prior to Detroit. The Pistons, though, also value what Morris brings to the table as a veteran guard who takes care of the ball and can shoot. Morris just returned from injuries that forced him to miss the first 43 games of the season.'

Morris has played a minimal role with the Pistons this season after spending last year with the Washington Wizards. Morris has played in just six games this season and is averaging just 4.5 PPG. With the Pistons having the worst record in the NBA, it makes sense for them to explore the market and see if they can get an asset of some sort in return.

The Timberwolves reportedly kicked the tires on a Morris trade previously, and adding a veteran guard would be a big boost to the team. However, as Edwards mentions, the Pistons could decide to hold, especially with Morris just now returning after missing more than 40 games due to an injury.

Nonetheless, Monte Morris is one name to keep an eye on ahead of the deadline.