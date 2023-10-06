The Golden State Warriors will have four players directly affected by the NBA's new policy against load management, with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Chris Paul qualifying for the “star” distinction the NBA has put up due to their recent accolades. One noteworthy exception in that regard for the Dubs is Klay Thompson, as, due to injuries, he hasn't made an All-NBA team or an All-Star team over the past three seasons.

This appears to be good news for the Warriors, as they can be more forthcoming when it comes to resting Thompson. After all, Thompson has torn his ACL and his Achilles in recent times, necessitating more care towards him so he remains fresh for when it truly matters. But Thompson doesn't want the Warriors to cover him in bubble wrap. In fact, he wants to play as many games as he could, even setting his sights towards that elusive 82-game season, according to Jason Dumas of KRON 4 News.

Nevertheless, added Dumas, Klay Thompson counts suiting up for at least 70 of the Warriors' regular-season games will constitute a “win”, which is true, since this would show that he has fully recovered indeed from the lower-body injuries that have plagued him in the past.

Last season, Thompson almost reached the 70-game mark, falling just one shy — a rousing success, all things considered, since he only recently returned to the hardwood in January 2022. And it appears as though he's continuing to put his injury-riddled past in the rearview mirror.

To start last year, he missed the Warriors' second night of a back-to-back, with 11 of his 13 absences coming on such games. But beginning in February, he began suiting up in both nights of the back-to-back set, which bodes well for his ability to put together a fruitful 2023-24 season in which he plays in 70+ games, which is on the lower range of outcomes for his goals in the upcoming campaign.

With the Warriors free to shuffle their rest rotation with Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson could end up being the most consistent player for the Dubs this year. Now here's to hoping he can actually put behind his ghastly 2023 playoff performance ahead of their push for another championship.