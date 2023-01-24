One of the most prominent teams to watch out for with the trade deadline coming up in around two weeks’ time is the Toronto Raptors. Armed with a slew of pieces that could help contending teams in Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr., what the Raptors end up doing will dictate just how explosive the trading fireworks would become on or before February 9.

However, the Raptors, despite having a 21-27 record, haven’t pulled the trigger on any trades just yet. In particular, Toronto has reportedly rebuffed a trade overture for OG Anunoby that would have netted them three first round picks from a mystery team, according to Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star.

That trade return would have matched expectations for what haul Anunoby would bring. Some sources have noted that the price for the prized 3 and D wing would end up being similar to the return the San Antonio Spurs got in exchange for All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray.

Nonetheless, that is not quite the Donovan Mitchell-like haul some pundits think OG Anunoby would net. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away two solid pieces in Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton, in addition to three first-rounders and two pick swaps in exchange for Mitchell. And it remains unclear whether Anunoby would even be worth it if that is what it takes to acquire him.

Still, Anunoby’s skillset makes him an easy fit for any contending team. Even if he’s not quite an All-Star level talent, his lockdown perimeter defense and sweet shooting stroke should be a welcome addition for any team looking to bolster their championship hopes.

If one were to guess what the mystery team that offered this huge package for OG Anunoby is, one’s best shot might be the New York Knicks. It’s no secret that the Knicks have the trade assets to swing a blockbuster deal. They almost swung a trade for Donovan Mitchell in the offseason. Moreover, the Knicks have also “reportedly” reached out to the Raptors regarding the 25-year old forward’s availability.

At the end of the day, should the Raptors continue on their downward trend, they may have no choice but to accept what appears to be, at cursory glance, an incredible offer for someone who projects to be more of a complementary piece than a featured one.