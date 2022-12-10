By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors have been painfully mediocre this season. Despite Pascal Siakam’s continued ascent to stardom, the team has struggled to find any form of consistency this season. A struggling core, multiple injuries, and a weak bench all contributed to Toronto’s .500 record 26 games into the season. As everyone knows, mediocrity is an NBA team’s worst enemy.

Because of that, many fans have wondered whether Masai Ujiri is considering making a move this season. Apparently, other NBA teams are looking into that. Rival executives are looking at the Raptors this season as they evaluate the viability of their core, according to Zach Lowe.

“Rival executives are watching Toronto closely, bracing for fireworks if the Raptors are hovering around .500 in two months. Will Masai Ujiri stick with a middle-of-the-road team? Does Fred VanVleet fit their vision? Can Barnes, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam fit long-term?”

On paper, the Raptors should have the talent to be a top-6 team in the East, at the very least. Siakam, as mentioned, is fighting his way towards another All-NBA and All-Star appearance. Aside from him and OG Anunoby, though, Toronto has struggled to gain any meaningful production. Fred VanVleet’s shooting has fallen off a cliff. Gary Trent Jr was demoted to the bench. Scottie Barnes is experiencing the dreaded sophomore slump.

Still, Masai Ujiri isn’t content with having just a .500 team. Expect the Raptors GM to let the season play out more before evaluating any possible trades come the February deadline. If the team doesn’t turn it around by then… we’ll probably see some new faces in the red-and-black of Toronto.